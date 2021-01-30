I am a committed Twelve Stepper. Once I came to understand my compulsion to control others was both crazy making, and detrimental, life began unfolding like a beautiful flower. Over time, I have come to value working the steps as my act of grateful worship.
We humans are control freaks. Nothing is more anxiety producing than feeling powerless. Just look at how we’re reacting to the pandemic and the recent election. Our resistance to accepting reality is actually creating chaos, illness, death.
If anything is frightening and disorienting, at first, it’s letting go of our illusions of power.
We are so sure we know what is best, especially for others. Far too few of us understand that relinquishing control is freeing and life expanding.
Our Christian Scriptures and The Twelve Steps are given to help us grasp a new and liberating understanding of power and control, that letting go of control does not leave us helpless or at the whim of others. Instead, admitting our powerlessness connects us to new resources and insights that flow from God who is the One who understands what’s needed.
But, be aware; surrendering to God is not a once and done thing. Surrendering is a lifelong commitment. Each new challenge and situation requires our letting go and letting God, once again.
Here’s how the steps work. With step one we admit we are powerless and life has become unmanageable. With Step Two we admit our need for Something or Someone to restore us to sanity. With Step Three we begin the life long process of turning over our will and life to the care and guidance of God. Then the remaining nine steps teach us how to actually relinquish control and surrender to God.
Letting go and letting God (surrender) means accepting responsibility for our wrongs (step four), sharing our story with a trusted other (step five), asking God to make us willing to let go of our character defects (step six), and then humbly asking God to remove all our defects of character (step seven).
Those steps prepare us to make a list of all we have harmed (step eight), and in Step Nine we make meaningful amends when possible By Step Ten we are more ready to live one day at a time, aided by taking a daily moral inventory of ourselves, our successes and failures.
By Step Eleven we have learned to pray and meditate in a new way as working the steps creates a deep longing in us for an intimate relationship with The God of our Understanding. The second part of Step Eleven, however, takes us right back to Step One, as the second part of Step Eleven cautions us to pray only for God’s will for our lives and the courage to carry that out. No more controlling. No more telling God what we want, what to do, or who to change and how. Our only prayer is “Change me, God, so I can love others just as they are. And thanks.”
Step Twelve brings everything together by encouraging us to use what we’ve learned working the steps by being a good neighbor and citizen. We do that by respecting others, always remembering that our actions, for good or ill, speak much louder than our words.
