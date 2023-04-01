Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, will have Maundy Thursday Love Feast and Communion, and present a special dramatization of the Upper Room Experience, Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road will have a Good Friday Break the Fast Meal and Prayer Stations on Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to the meal and prayer stations. Consider bringing a covered dish or dessert to share, if possible.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many fall and winter clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available for completion at the Clothing Closet. Prices range from .25 cents to $2.50.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will host a free Bible Marking Class for 28 weeks on Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. Learn to have Bible verses at the tip of your fingers when you need them most.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Bible study using the book “Becoming a Vessel God Can Use” by Donna Partrow on Fridays at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will offer a free Vegetarian and Vegan Dinner Club weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Dinner is served with preparation instructions and health nuggets. There is no charge for the dinner, however a love offering will be accepted.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., is hosting a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on the book “101 Essays that will Change the Way You Think.” Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road, is developing 20-by-20-foot garden plots (400 square feet) as part of its Brethren Community Garden for those who would like to grow their own vegetables or flowers but don’t have available space. Registration is required and now open by calling 717-334-5066 or email info@gettysburgcob.org.
* Church Women United will meet Wednesday, April 5, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. A Lenten Program will follow a luncheon. Cost is $4; no reservation needed. Special welcome to newcomers; bring a friend.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, will hold a Good Friday Commemoration Service of Scripture and Prayer at the church’s cemetery Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m. Rev. Mark Englund-Krieger, pastor, will preside. Following the service, there will be time to walk through the cemetery in thought and meditation. Lower Marsh Creek Cemetery is located north of the church at the end of Byers Lane, off Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, one mile west of Fairfield Road. The cemetery is at the site where the church was founded 275 years ago.
* Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 7, and Easter Sunday service April 9 at 9 a.m. at Tom’s Creek UMC, 10926 Simmons, Road, Emmitsburg, Md.
* Face of America, Sunday, April 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, Md. Tom’s Creek UMC is hosting a rest stop for military veterans as they bike from Arlington National Cemetery to Gettysburg. Tom’s Creek Church worship service will be held afterwards at The Promised Land; the Unclouded Day will play bluegrass Gospel music and patriotic songs. Bring flags to wave to show support, and a chair.
