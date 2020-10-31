The public is invited to join in on the front steps of Christ Lutheran Church, 30 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at noon, for an Election Day prayer service.
The gathering will be outside in front of Christ Lutheran to pray for peace and discernment for the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.