There are so many aspects of the Christmas story that are so easily overlooked. We’ve heard the story, we’ve simplified it, you know... three wise men with crowns and presents, a stable, some cute fluffy sheep and some shepherds dressed in bathrobes. It all looks so nice and easy and comfortable. But in reality, it was anything but comfortable.
Just think about the journey to Bethlehem. It says in Luke 2 that Mary and Joseph traveled from Nazareth in Galilee to Bethlehem. (Joseph was following the rules of the day, to return to his town of origin to pay the taxes.) Did you know that Bethlehem is about 80 miles from Nazareth? On foot, that would be about a four day journey. Eighty miles? Pregnant? On a donkey? Get my point? It wasn’t as nice and easy or comfortable as we may have envisioned.
I think about my short ride to the hospital with my last daughter. She chose to arrive rather quickly, during a thunderstorm in the middle of the night. As my husband was carefully (but quickly) driving our van to the hospital, it seemed that I felt every single bump in the road. She was born about 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital.(That explain a lot!) But in light of my own experience, I cannot imagine what Mary must have endured. I’ve been to Israel, and I’ve seen the terrain. It’s bumpy and hilly. The ride on t he back of the animal must have been excruciating, long, exhausting miserable. How did Mary endure sitting on the back of a donkey for four days? Eighty miles? And pregnant!
The Lord knew the exact time and place of His Savior’s birth, He had prophesied it centuries before. He knew that Caesar would call all people home at that time. It was according to plan, because it was also prophesied that the Savior would be born in that very city. Why such a long road to take in the final stages of pregnancy? It says in scripture that Mary was “obviously pregnant.” Had The Lord miscalculated the time? No. Had he forgotten how difficult it would have been for the Mother of His own Son to be upon the back of a donkey for that length of time while she was about to give birth? No.
I know we shouldn’t ask such questions, but Why? Why didn’t the Lord provide a smooth, paved highway for this mother of the King? Why did she have to endure such a journey as she was providing the world with the Savior? Why didn’t He make it easy? Smooth? Nice?
But, I do know that the Lord doesn’t make mistakes; He doesn’t allow us to go through painful, miserable experiences for the sake of pain and misery. But just in looking back at the reality of this story, I think He’s speaking to me about my own life.
Why is it that when I’m “on the path” that He’s put me on; when I’m following His will to the best of my ability why is it that I think the road should be smooth and without a bump in sight? Why do I expect the road to be easy and without obstacles? Somewhere along the line, I think we’ve bought the lie that following Christ would make our lives instantly turn into sunshine, and rainbows and lollipops.
Another thing I’m learning is this: Any time the Lord calls us to something something big something that He is doing in our lives, there always seems to be a bumpy road. Oh, I would love to experience that smooth road of ease and pleasure. (And paved with gold.) But for some reason, he has a purpose for the bumps it is something to do with working out things in our lives. Something about endurance something about keeping my eyes fixed on the prize Something about dying to my flesh and keeping my motives, and desires pure and holy.
Mary probably already knew this. She probably realized when she was told that she would carry the Savior in her womb, and she uttered the words, “Be it unto me according to your will,” that it would not be easy. But she also realized something even more beautiful than that.
She realized that anytime we say yes to the Lord, although the road may be difficult, He will always give us exactly what we need to do what He’s called us to do. She may not have known that she would be riding on the back of a four-legged creature in her final days of pregnancy for 80 miles, only to deliver her child in a cave, but she knew that her Heavenly Father would be with her and enable her to do what He’d asked her to do.
And finally, she realized what I am learning a little at a time ... whenever we say “Yes, Lord, do with me whatever you will” the end result will always be worth it. Because in the end, this life is not so much about what we endure, it’s about Who we’ve chosen to live for.
And He is worth it all, always.
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
