There are so many aspects of the Christmas story that are so easily overlooked. We’ve heard the story, we’ve simplified it, you know... three wise men with crowns and presents, a stable, some cute fluffy sheep and some shepherds dressed in bathrobes. It all looks so nice and easy and comfortable. But in reality, it was anything but comfortable.

Just think about the journey to Bethlehem. It says in Luke 2 that Mary and Joseph traveled from Nazareth in Galilee to Bethlehem. (Joseph was following the rules of the day, to return to his town of origin to pay the taxes.) Did you know that Bethlehem is about 80 miles from Nazareth? On foot, that would be about a four day journey. Eighty miles? Pregnant? On a donkey? Get my point? It wasn’t as nice and easy or comfortable as we may have envisioned.

Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.