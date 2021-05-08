Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Worship at the Gettysburg Rec Park amphitheater with Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on May 16 at 10 a.m. Spend an hour with others like yourself seeking the Almighty under the wide open (hopefully blue) sky. Bring your chair, bring your mask and bring your friends. Everyone is welcome!
* Salem Guldens UMC, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg, is hosting a vendor, yard, soup, bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 and May 22. There will be a break during the summer.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger (pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* The United Methodist Churches of Upper Adams and Gettysburg continue the series Spring of Promise with the sermon “Promise of Freedom” with Pastor Bill Ingram, CLM preaching. Please join us at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 at the Amphitheater at Oakside Community Park at 2880 Table Rock Road in Biglerville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.