The Buzz Jones Jazz Quintet and vocalist Susan Hochmiller will serve as worship leaders at three area churches in Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, and Gettysburg during the coming weeks.
St. Peter Lutheran Church will host an al fresco service on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m., followed by a jazz worship at First United Church of Christ in Carlisle on Sept. 12 at 10:45 a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg welcomes everyone to its autumn jazz worship on Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. where attendees will also enjoy selections by the Gettysburg College Choir directed by Robert Natter.
“New Beginnings” is the overarching theme and serves as a sign of hope while continuing the long recovery from a worldwide pandemic. Cannonball Adderley’s “Things Are Getting Better,” “Waltz for A New Day” by Buzz Jones, the 1920’s jazz classic “Bye, Bye Blues,” and hymns that swing will be featured.
Jones is professor of music emeritus at Gettysburg College’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music. He directed the college jazz ensemble leading the group on six summer tours of Europe with appearances at the Montreux, North Sea, Jazz a Juan, Istanbul, Umbria, and Vienné Jazz Festivals. Members include saxophonist Doug Cook, pianist Wayne Fox, trumpeter Dale Orris, and drummer Tom Hamm, all long-time members of The Buzz Jones Big Band. The BJBB has opened for Tony Bennett and Bob Newhart, performed with John Pizzarelli and The Temptations, and toured Europe with concerts at major jazz festivals.
Bring your friends and experience the energy and joy of jazz. All are welcome. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair on Aug. 29. Check out the churches’ respective websites for further details.
