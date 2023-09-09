Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* Round-Up Sunday at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, 10926 Simmons Road, Emmitsburg, Md., is Sunday, Sept. 10 with church service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship follow service. Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. Wear your western gear, cowboy hats, boots, bandanas, chaps, heck, even a lasso, and bring a friend.
* Church Woman United will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the luncheon, at a cost of $4, a representative from Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. will speak. Newcomers welcome.
* St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish invites the public to join in a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. There will be food, music, dances, entertainment, and games for all ages, plus a raffle with a first prize of $1,000. Tickets can be purchased at the parish office at 455 Table Rock Road; one ticket for $5, or five for $20. Call 717-334-3919 or email communications@sfxcs-pa.org for more information.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish will host the Alpha Course, Catholic Context beginning in September. All are invited to explore the Christian faith and ask questions, no matter what your background. Visit our website, stfxcc.org/alpha or email Becca at Rdickerson@hbgdiocese.org for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need.
* Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a free group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Ladies’ Bible study on the book of John is held Fridays at 10 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. All are welcome. For more information, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., hosts a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m., all welcome. Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* The art of Bible marking is taught at the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, weekly on Wednesdays, 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
* Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., is having a mulch fundraiser. Hardwood mulch is $5 per 3-cubic-foot bag or $4 each for 20 bags or more. Orders can be picked up at the Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown. Contact Curtis Baughman at 443-336-5269 to order mulch or for more information. The mulch can be delivered for a goodwill donation.
* Weekly Bible Study, “Tracing the Footsteps of Jesus” is Saturdays, 2-3 p.m. at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. Travel the Holy Land with Jesus and learn the history that changed the world.
* Friend to Friend Support Group meets weekly, on Wednesdays 4:30 -5:30 p.m. This quarter’s focus is mental hygiene. This group is open to anyone with a desire to improve interpersonal relationship skills, make friends, and have open discussions. For more information, call Lisa at 717-353-0911.
* Crafters and vendors are sought for a church bazaar Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Historic Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, Red Bridge Road, Hunterstown. Cal 717-797-6155 to rent a table.
* Ever wondered about the Catholic Church? Why do Catholics carry rosaries and have statues of the Virgin Mary? Why do they have such big churches? What’s the Eucharist and what do they think about Jesus? And what about the Pope; who is Pope Francis anyway? We invite you to join us in exploring or rediscovering the Catholic faith in a relaxed environment where you are welcome to ask any question at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish in Gettysburg. The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults or RCIA is a place for adults to explore what the Catholic Church teaches and the message of the Gospel. Join us each Thursday evening. Visit our website, stfxcc.org/RCIA, or email Becca at rdickerson@hbgdioceseorg for more information.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will have an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m. A wonderful selection of ice cream and toppings will be served. If you wish, sign up your “team” to provide your own, best home-made ice cream flavor. Everyone will get a taste of the favorites, and vote for the best. One food item for the Fairfield Food Pantry affords you one vote for the best flavor. Taste them all; vote often. Lower Marsh Creek is located at 1865 Knoxlyn Road, just off state Route 16 between Gettysburg and Fairfield.
* Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 York St., Biglerville, holds services every Sunday at 10 a.m. with Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. The church will sponsor a soup and sub sale Oct. 11. with orders due by Oct. 4. Homemade chicken corn soup will be featured. The church’s Holiday Bazaar is set for Nov. 3-4, including a cookie caper and bake sale. For more information, call the church office at 717-677-7765.
