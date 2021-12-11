Our unconscious, that storehouse of memories and information buried deep inside our brains, remains an enigma. The other night I awoke with the name, The Scarlet Pimpernel, rattling around in my head. Where that came from, I have no idea as I had to Google The Scarlet Pimpernel to learn it was a French Secret Society devoted to rescuing French aristocrats during the French Revolution.
Given I’ve never read the book nor seen the movie, I have no idea where The Scarlet Pimpernel came from. But then whom of us understands the way our dreams pull things together and mix things up? Was my unconscious relating the French Revolution to today’s news and the erosion of democracy? From watching the British version of “House of cards?” From reading about the Holocaust and comparing the run up to World War II to our current racial and political divide?
A recent weekend edition of the Wall Street Journal contained a feature article related to our struggle to find meaning for our lives. In it, the author posits that happiness and meaning are directly connected to our struggles and suffering.
Victor Frankl, a survivor of the Holocaust, wondered what had separated those who survived the death camps from those others who lost all hope and died. He concluded in his famous book, The Search for Life’s Meaning, that it was those who had a “ who or a why” to live for that allowed them to bear almost impossible degrees of deprivation and suffering. His conclusion reminds me of the 12 step program’s saying, “Pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional.”
I am fascinated by how COVID and our political unrest is revealing significant differences in our individual responses and values. There are those who willingly do without and sacrifice their personal comfort for the betterment of others, just as there are those who appear more concerned with their own comfort and individual freedoms, no matter how it may affect others.
The irony is that the more we seek happiness, personal comfort, and pleasure, the more elusive happiness becomes. Over 200 separate studies have found that the more we focus on the acquisition of money, personal satisfaction, possessions, and power, the less happy and fearful we tend to become and unexpected depths of character.
There is an interesting section in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World in which the importance of suffering and difficulty in giving meaning to life is emphasized. In response to a representative of the political establishment which tries to keep everyone sated and focused on pleasure and self interest, John, a citizen who has rebelled against the system, says, “But, I don’t want comfort. I don’t want luxury and leisure. I want God. I want poetry. I want real danger. I want freedom. I want goodness. I even want sin.”
Human motivation is a lot more complex than many of us understand. Just as The Scarlet Pimpernel came about as a response to dangerous and chaotic times, so times of intense danger such as war, civil unrest, racial protests, hurricanes, or rescuing refugees, can also lead to amazing acts of valor and selflessness. I am grateful that our most meaningful events tend to be either intensely pleasurable or intensely painful. Either way they reveal new and insightful depths to our character.
