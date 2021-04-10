For thousands of years spiritual leaders have recommended something called “the prayer of the heart.” The prayer of the heart repeats a phrase or a sentence over and over until the words move from one’s conscious mind to one’s subconscious. Once transferred to our unconscious mind, the words keep running in a loop without much nudging from us.
There they do their transformative work, thus “the prayer of the heart.” Several years ago I prayed the Jesus Prayer in that way, (Lord, Jesus Christ have mercy on me, a sinner.) I still wake up with the Jesus Prayer running through my mind. Unfortunately, a prayer of the heart can be negative as well as positive,but with terrifying consequences. What else motivates intense political and religious wars, racism, mass murders, comspiracies, hate crimes?.
Years ago a friend sent me a translation of the Sermon on the Mount which included various options for the Lord’s Prayer. That translation had been from an ancient Aramaic text, the language Jeus would have spoken. Here is one possible wording: “O Birther! Father-Mother of the Cosmos, focus your light within us. Make it useful. Create your reign of unity now. Your one desire then acts with ours; as in all light, so in all forms. Grant what we need each day in bread and insight. Loose the cords of mistakes binding us as we release the strands we hold of others’ guilt. Don’t let surface things delude us, but free us from what holds us back. From you is born all ruling will, the power and the life to do, the song that beautifies all. From age to age it renews. Truly, power to these statements. May they be the ground from which all my actions grow. Amen”
Each time I read the letters to the editor or some of the editorials printed in the Gettysburg Times, I cringe at the venom contained in some. What if each of us, liberal or conservative, religious or non-religious, black or white, rich or poor, legal or illegal, agreed to pray the above version of the Lord’s Prayer, even just a phrase or sentence from it as a Prayer of the Heart?
I often pray “don’t let surface things delide me, but free me from what holds me back” over and over and wonder, “what if each of us didn’t just mouth the Lord’s Prayer prayer but actually thought about its intent? What might happen if we really pondered “don’t let surface things delude us?” Or: “Give us each day what we need in bread and insight” or “Loose the cords of mistakes binding us as we release the strands we hold of others guilt.”
If we are serious about wanting to resolve our racial, poiticalamd social differences, then let’s each commit to praying a few sentences from the Aramaic translation of The Lord’s Prayer several times a day for at least six weeks. Let’s give God permission to transform us and our nation by thoughtfully praying over and over “grant us what we need each day in bread and insight. Loose the cords of mistakes binding us as we release the strands we hold of others guilt. Don’t let surface things delude us but free us from what holds us back.” By doing so, what miracles might we free God to perform in our poor suffering, pandemic ridden, hate riddled world?
