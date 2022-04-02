Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
* Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, will hold Lenten Prayer Services weekly through Wednesday, April 6, at 12 noon and 6 p.m. Trinity is located on the corner of East High and South Stratton streets. For additional information, call 717-334-7266.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Grace United Church of Christ is hosting its Spring Bag Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 bag raffle with the winner to be drawn Sunday, April 10. The prize is an Island Nights Deluxe Utility Tote with $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through the church’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
