Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* The Bendersville Lutheran Parish, 126 Church St., Bendersville, will hold the fourth annual live nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be animals, hot chocolate, goody bags and carols. All are welcome.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* A drive-thru Live Nativity will be held at Uriah United Methodist Church/Eagle Ridge Biker Church at 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners. Travel through the scenes of the journey to Bethlehem and the birth of the Savior from the warmth and comfort of your car. The drive-thru nativity runs Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. There is no charge for this event; the church hopes all have a joyous Christmas season. For additional information, visit facebook.com/uriahumc, facebook.com/EagleRidgeBikerChurch or call 717-486-7543.
