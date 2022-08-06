Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs recently welcomed its new pastor, Rev. Dr. Christopher Suehr.
The congregation foresees a rejuvenation of its spiritual strength and ministries, according to a release issued by the church. Its missions and outreach will be enhanced by Suehr's leadership, according to the release.
"Pastor Chris, as he is known, is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) and he has as served as a pastor and youth and family director in parishes in central and western PA prior to arriving at Holy Trinity in mid-July," the release reads.
Suehr holds degrees from York College, Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg, and the Catholic University of America.
“God loves us, and wants us to share that love with the people around us in our daily lives – our homes, workplaces, neighborhoods, schools, and communities. For almost 200 years, Holy Trinity has been finding new ways to show that love in York Springs and the surrounding areas. I’m excited for our work together: worshipping, serving, and growing together in faith,” said Suehr.
Suehr is no stranger to Adams County, having grown up outside of Gettysburg. His wife, Angela, who is also from Gettysburg, is a teacher in the Gettysburg Area School District. Suehr and Angela share their home with their daughters and their pet bunny, according to the release.
Additionally, Suehr is a master instructor in Tang Soo Do (a Korean martial art similar to Taekwondo) and enjoys science-fiction, writing, wood-working, and wellness.
The Holy Trinity congregation invites all people to worship with them and Suehr at their services Sundays at 9 a.m. at 216 Main St., York Springs.
While a congregation since 1831, the building meets ADA requirements and is accessible to all. Services may also be seen on YouTube by referencing the church’s worship page on their website, www.growfaith.me.
Some of Holy Trinity’s local missions include a clothing pantry, food cupboard, holiday gift baskets, an annual free book fair in September, and a Little Library; participants and volunteers are always welcomed.
