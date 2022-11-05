Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, invites all children to take a step back in time, visiting a first century marketplace in ancient Jerusalem where they will visit interactive shops and explore games, music, crafts, and stories while experiencing what life was like during the time of Jesus. Marketplace 29 A.D. will be held Sundays at 9 a.m. at Trinity UCC, on the corner of High and Stratton streets.
* Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans. Vintage collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Xavier Cafe serving American and Latino breakfast and lunch menu prepared by the Hispanic community. Fully accessible. Free parking.
* St. Vincent’s Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the rear of 220 Third St. in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
* Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Caper on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available for purchase. Plenty of free parking.
* Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, will host a Fall Festival Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a silent auction, art, crafts and knits, white elephant table, and bake sale. Soups and sandwiches, eat in or take out, available for purchase both days. Roast beef dinner Friday, 4-7 p.m. For information, call 717-334-7266.
* Redeemer’s United Church of Christ, 107 E. King St., Littlestown, will hold its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas items, rummage items, baked goods, and more for sale.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many fall and winter clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. yo 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available for completion at the Clothing Closet. Prices range from .25 cents to $2.50.
* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet Nov. 9, 9:30-11:15 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Childcare provided. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
