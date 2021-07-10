Grandchildren are gifts from God. As young adults, our grands have grown into amazing human beings who make us proud, and a little nuts when they start fussing over us as if we are decrepit needy ancients. It’s humbling being told not to lift, carry, or do something, yet, it also feels really good to be fussed over.
Now that neither of us drive long distances, our daughter and granddaughter often serve as our chauffeurs.
It’s not that we can’t drive, but being in our 80’s, our reactions are slower and we don’t see as well as we once did, it is only common sense to limit our times behind the steering wheel.
So, this morning our granddaughter helped me load the Rav with used clothing, blankets, medical supplies, and assorted goods that had accumulated at the church which we then took to our denomination’s material aid center.
Fortunately for us, the center is about an hour’s drive through scenic Adams and Franklin counties. While every area boasts it’s own unique scenery, Adams County can certainly claim credit for bragging rights.
As we drove through Caledonia’s state forest lands, daisies, mountain laurel, and dainty ferns graced the roadsides.
No matter the time of year, Adams County’s woodlands, farms, orchards, and rural landscapes continue to enchant.
Once we unloaded the car, we meandered our way home, stopping for ice cream and several fruit stands. What a bonanza of locally-grown goodies. Early sweet corn. Black raspberries. Blueberries. Watermelons. Sweet and tart cherries. Early peaches. Apricots. Nectarines. Green beans. Summer squash. Fingerling potatoes. Peppers. With eyes that were bigger than our stomachs, we bought more fruit than our two families can possibly eat. But isn’t that what refrigerators and freezers are for? Preserving the sweetness of summer for tasty bedtime snacks and winter delights?
Life flows best when lived one day at a time, enjoyed one moment at a time by basking in the joys of everyday delights and oft ignored golden moments.
We have so much for which to be grateful even on the worst of days. We could have been bored on our errand, my granddaughter and I, as nothing exceptional happened.
After all, all we did was drive to and from Greencastle. But, as we drove, we reminisced, chatted, laughed as ice cream ran down our chins and dripped from the bottom of our cones.
As perfect days go, this one was a 10 for after this past year when life as we knew it got turned upside down, the privilege of simply spending time with our granddaughter was a precious gift. Now that we’re home, fruit divided and safely stored in the refrigerator, my cup runneth over with gratitude.
To be fortunate enough to live in this area with so much natural beauty, to taste sunshine in the fresh fruits we often take for granted, to be the recipient of such loving companionship, it’s no exaggeration to say life doesn’t get much better than this.
“This is the day the Lord has made,” wrote the Psalmist, “let us rejoice and be glad in it!” I couldn’t agree more.
