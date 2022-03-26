Everyone is familiar with the story about Chicken Little running around crying out about the sky falling. As the story goes, Chicken Little is walking along, and an acorn falls on his head and he deducts that the sky is falling. So, he scurries about to tell others about it. Along the way, he manages to convince others to believe that the sky is indeed falling. They all enter into the lion’s den to tell him and never come out again. Hmmm.
Every day it seems there’s another story about the “antichrist,” the “beast,” the “end of the world” the “rapture” and “great tribulation” that follows. These theories, along with other such fairy tale illusions, delusions and error are being propagated with fear being the base of every one of them. There’s a cry being sent out that “the sky is falling,” i.e., the rapture is near, the antichrist will soon arise and there will be a great tribulation period, and well, you know most of the supposed scenarios by now. These so called “prophecies” are spread every year, decade after decade, each one proclaiming that this is the year that one big event occurs, and the end is now here. There’s only one problem with all these predictions – the sky is not falling!
For more than 180 years, we have been hearing that Jesus is “coming soon” to “rapture” the church to heaven. Just since the ‘70s, we have seen the rise of the left behind theories along with the subsequent books and movies, we have witnessed the 40-year anniversary of the reestablishment of the nation of Israel and “88 Reasons Why Jesus Will Return in 1988,” we endured the “Blood Moons” theories a few years ago, a possible war with North Korea, and now with the war in Ukraine, the prognosticators are predicting again. What are we to believe?
Having grown up in the church and being a Christian since 1968 and a minister since 1977, I have seen these predictions of the end come and go for most of my life. That’s just it, they come and go, the books are printed and bought, and they prove to be failed predictions. Yet, they just reboot, write new books, make new predictions and people keep buying the books, believing the message and we as the body of Christ in the world continue to waste precious time preparing to evacuate instead of proclaiming the gospel of the kingdom of God in the earth.
Can you see what is wrong with this scenario? Isn’t it plain by now that there’s something wrong with these predictions? Is it possible this interpretation of the “end times” is incorrect? Is it possible the Bible teaches a different scenario? What if you’ve spent most of your life hearing and being taught the wrong understanding of the end? What if the kingdom is already here, manifesting in the earth, under the rule of our King, Jesus? What if the end-time events spoken of by Jesus in Matthew 24 have already happened and we are not waiting on their fulfillment? These are needed questions considering what has been happening in the face of what’s being predicted.
