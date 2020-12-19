Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Flohr’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, McKnightstown, is holding an Outdoor Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will consist of scripture, prayers, and Christmas Carols, along with the classic “Mary Did You Know?” anthem. Swedish burn logs will be set up for warmth or you can remain in your car. The service will be held rain, snow, or shine and all are invited.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors should stay in their vehicle while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Church of the Brethren will present a Live Advent Program, focusing on the “Season of Love,” on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GettysburgCOB, on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. The program will include music, singing, scripture readings and prayer. Watch it live, or later at your convenience.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.