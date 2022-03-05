Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, will hold Lenten Prayer Services weekly through Wednesday, April 6, at 12 noon and 6 p.m. Trinity is located on the corner of East High and South Stratton streets. For additional information, call 717-334-7266.
* St. Francis Xavier Parish will host its 11th annual Lenten Fish Fry Dinners on Fridays, March 4, 11, 18, 25, and April 1, 5-7 p.m., at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Dine-in or take out available. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, or visit http://www.stfxcc.org, for menu, more information and updates.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Grace United Church of Christ is hosting its Spring Bag Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 bag raffle with the winner to be drawn Sunday, April 10. The prize is an Island Nights Deluxe Utility Tote with $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through the church’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
* Have questions? Want to know more about your faith, Jesus or the Bible, or prayer? Join others at Alpha, a non-judgmental, relaxed environment where people are free to ask questions and engage in honest conversations. Alpha Catholic Context is hosted by St. Francis Xavier Church at 455 Table Rock on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., beginning March 2. Visit stfxcc.org/alpha for more details.
* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet March 9, from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Childcare provided. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
