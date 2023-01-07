Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many fall and winter clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. yo 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available for completion at the Clothing Closet. Prices range from .25 cents to $2.50.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* MOPS (Mothers of preschoolers, ages birth to 5) and MomsNext (Mothers of school age children) will meet Jan. 11, 9:30-11:15 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Childcare provided. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will host a free Bible Marking Class for 28 weeks on Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. Learn to have Bible verses at the tip of your fingers when you need them most.
* A Friend to Friend — Being Healthy course will be held weekly on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 11, at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. Light exercise, nutritional support and sharing to reduce bad habits which didn’t happen overnight. Reversal will happen over time for lasting results. Bring comfortable shoes, towel and water to the free program.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will offer a free Vegetarian and Vegan Dinner Club weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 12. Dinner is served with preparation instructions and health nuggets. There is no charge for the dinner, however a love offering will be accepted.
