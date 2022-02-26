Devan Ponce, Biglerville Wrestling: Devan went 3-0 in 3 District 3 2A team tournament matches at 132 pounds, winning twice by fall.

Hannah Green, Gettysburg Swimming: Hannah won the 200 IM and 500 free, and swam on a pair of victorious relay teams in a win over New Oxford that clinched a YAIAA-2 title.

Aden Strausbaugh, New Oxford Boys' Basketball: Aden scored 54 points in three games last week, including a team-high 27 against Spring Grove.

Gabe Pecaitis, Gettysburg Wrestling: Gabe went 4-0 with three pins in four District 3 3A team tournament matches, helping the Warriors claim the district championship.

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs Girls' Basketball: Hannah scored 49 points in 3 games last week, including 20 in a win over Fairfield.

Vote

View Results