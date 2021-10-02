Discovering Revelation is presenting a free seminar for the community, Signs of the Second Coming, with theologian, Godfrey Chundu, beginning Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the fellowship hall of the SDA Church located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. The seminar continues Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Nov. 6.
This seminar addresses prophecies from the Bible that are unfolding right in front of our eyes. Government chaos. Natural disasters. War and sickness across the planet are just a few that are giving us all cause for alarm. This seminar will facilitate how to decipher the prophecies of the Bible and warnings for today, using only the Bible. It will also help participants discover America’s critical role in the final days.
Chundu says, “There are four reasons to join this series. First, to learn the key to unlocking the mysterious symbols of the book of Revelation which uses the Bible alone, not private interpretation. Secondly, to see Biblical proof of our place on the prophetic timeline. Additionally, to discover the signs torn from the pages of Revelation that are happening around the globe today. Last but not least, to find God’s peace by understanding His plan in last-day events. This seminar is designed for anyone curious about the prophecies of the Bible or concerned by current world events.”
Free study materials, nightly giveaways, and free books, New King James Bible and Signs of the Second Coming by Voice of Prophecy’s, Shawn Boostra, are offered to all participants.
Free childcare is available. Visit www.discoveringrevelationevent.org/Gettysburg for more information and to reserve a spot.
