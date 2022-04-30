”The believers worshiped together regularly at the Temple, met in small groups in homes for Communion, and shared their meals with great joy and thankfulness, praising God.” ~ Acts 2:46
Weddings and funerals have one thing in common. Following the ceremony, friends and family are invited to gather together over a table of refreshments.
Whether expressing joy or sorrow, we have learned that being together in face-to-face fellowship, brings comfort and healing to our souls.
Today, as you read this, I will be doing just that. Our family will be celebrating the life of my father who passed away in January. We will read scriptures, sing songs, and share stories of his life. We will laugh and cry. And then, we will gather around tables, eat his favorite foods and treats, and as we hug, and look into one another’s eyes, we will begin to heal.
Before Jesus went to the cross, he chose to spend some of his final hours of “freedom” sharing a meal with his closest friends. (We remember it as “The Last Supper.”)
He ate and drank with them, he washed their feet, he spoke of what was to come. I believe Jesus spent time with them in this manner because he knew the importance of gathering together, breaking bread, and sharing precious moments together.
As a child, our family dinner table was always the most special time of the day. We took a break from hard work, home-work, or play and sat around a small kitchen table, and ate wonderful home-cooked meals. But we didn’t just eat... we talked about our day, we laughed, and yes, maybe even shared our disagreements at times.
As an adult, I tried to carry on the tradition of family meals. As often as we could, we ate our evening meal together. During that time, we would occasionally play a game titled “High/Low”. My girls would moan at times when I would say, “High/Low”, because they knew what it meant. We would go around the table and each person would share the best part of their day, and the most difficult. Had it not been for these intentional times of conversation, I would have missed out on some of the best and hardest experiences my girls were going through. They were also given a glimpse into their parents joys and concerns.
In the day in which we live, it seems that family dinners are becoming more scarce than before. It’s easy to turn on the television during a meal, or be glued to our cell phone or electronics. The pandemic that we have endured has caused isolation to an even greater degree.
Several years ago, my husband and I were at a restaurant and a couple about our age sat down nearby. We were surprised that they spent the entire meal in silence with one another because both were busy flipping through their cell phone.
I fear we are not only losing the ability to communicate with one another, but also the blessing of enjoying one another’s company.
May I encourage you (as I am also encouraging myself). Let’s get back into the practice of gathering together. Let’s put our devices down, let’s sit close, and share a meal.
If you live alone, invite a neighbor over on occasion!
Let’s look into one another’s eyes, again. Let’s ask one another how we are really doing. You may be surprised at the conversations that ensue. You may find that others need a listening ear. You may also find that as someone gazes into your eyes, you receive the comfort and joy you’ve been searching for.
Whether it’s a wedding, or a funeral, or a family dinner, let’s be more intentional about spending time with one another. We were made to have fellowship with one another. May we never lose that precious gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.