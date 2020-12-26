We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love self-seeking? Is God self-seeking?
There is a way that love is meant to be — given to and for another. Our understanding of love is rooted in what is done for us. Our expectations of this love hinders us from receiving His love. This understanding of love paints God as self-seeking. Yet, Psalms 37 says, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” This implies that He places His desires in our heart as we delight in Him. The complication comes when, in our pursuit of “His will for our life”, we set aside God-given desires to find His desires for us. In this place, we tend to follow after tradition and religious dictates in the hopes of discovering what the will of God is for our life. This is a love that only cares only for its own will. When God is perceived this way, it ultimately leads to the conclusion that personal choices are of little value and “out of the will of God”. The result is a bondage to the fear of “missing God.” There is a peace that accompanies living from the desires of our heart. When we deny His desires in our hearts, we refuse to acknowledge His will already revealed in them.
Romans mentions the “glorious liberty of the sons of God.” It is this liberty every son of God is created for and longs for. Everything about His kingdom and purpose for our life flows from this liberty — to live in His love and sharing His love with others. He is “us” seeking. He desires our freedom. We choose to love Him as He has chosen to love us. He lives in us. He lives in and through whom He created us to be. We become like Him, in character. We become all that we are by being loved, loving Him, and loving others. This is love, to seek the liberty of the one you love to fully express from their hearts who they are, what they are to do and how they are to live. This is our Father’s love, that we are fully manifesting our life.
