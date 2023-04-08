When I was in my teens we had a wiener dog. Yes, I know. It’s a dachshund. But I prefer wiener dog. His name was Bowser. He was a stray that my brother Bob had rescued from the campus of Milligan College in Tennessee. The security team on campus didn’t like strays running around, and had begun ‘culling the herd.’ So Bob and his wife, Sue, brought Bowser north, and we had a new pet.

He was a good dog. The veterinarian seemed to think he was about 9 months old when we got him. He was obedient, affectionate, and sweet hearted, and took to the family immediately. He was so fond of us, in fact, that we didn’t even need to leash him. He followed us wherever we went. I always thought he showed a grateful spirit. I know dogs don’t have ‘spirits’, but his attitude was so giving and so generous, I felt as if he was just happy to have a family.

Tim Hartman is a cartoonist, actor, worship pastor and writer from Pittsburgh, Pa. Where he lives with his wife Diana Hartman. His editorial cartoons run in 40 newspapers across Pennsylvania.

