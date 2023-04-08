When I was in my teens we had a wiener dog. Yes, I know. It’s a dachshund. But I prefer wiener dog. His name was Bowser. He was a stray that my brother Bob had rescued from the campus of Milligan College in Tennessee. The security team on campus didn’t like strays running around, and had begun ‘culling the herd.’ So Bob and his wife, Sue, brought Bowser north, and we had a new pet.
He was a good dog. The veterinarian seemed to think he was about 9 months old when we got him. He was obedient, affectionate, and sweet hearted, and took to the family immediately. He was so fond of us, in fact, that we didn’t even need to leash him. He followed us wherever we went. I always thought he showed a grateful spirit. I know dogs don’t have ‘spirits’, but his attitude was so giving and so generous, I felt as if he was just happy to have a family.
One day, as I was strolling along our road and Bowser was walking along with me, he, uncharacteristically, shot into the woods to the right. I’d never seen him run so fast. He was a ‘wiener blur.’ I heard a high-pitched scream coming from the underbrush, and Bowser returned, happily bounding out of the woods with a dead rabbit in his mouth.
First off, I had no idea that rabbits scream. Secondly, I should have known this sweet stray had spent the first nine months of his life fending for himself, sustaining himself in the only way he was bred to survive; by hunting rabbit.
That is exactly what the dachshund was bred to do. Run fast on those little legs, and chase rabbits down into their warrens with their stubby long bodies. He brought the rabbit back to me as if it was a gift, and, oh, wasn’t he the proud gifter.
He laid it at my feet. My Dad decided it would be best to bury the gift. But Bowser insisted on digging up the gift three times, and then he placed it on our front stoop until we finally found a burial place out of Bowser’s body-snatcher reach.
My little sister, Jody, was about three years old at the time. Holidays seemed extra joyous with a toddler around. That Easter we celebrated the day as we always did, but I suppose Jody got a lot more of the attention because she was beginning to understand the benefits of candy, and hidden baskets, and colored eggs, and it was fun to watch.
After the candy hunt and the extended Easter breakfast, we all got ready for church. I remember walking behind Jody in her little, pink Easter dress, as she pushed her way out of the front door. As she swung the screen door open, she screamed with delight. “Easter Bunny!” she exclaimed. Bowser sat on his hind legs, facing the front door, wagging his tale with absolute joy, because Jody had seemed so happy with his Easter gift. It was not the entire bunny. It was just the head. Its eyes glazed over in death, with an expression of terror on its little bunny face. Jody danced in a little circle yelling over and over again, “Easter Bunny! Easter Bunny! Easter Bunny!....”
After the horrifying ‘Easter day of death,’ Bowser was kept on a leash. I was sad for Bowser. He was, after all, made for the purpose of bunny procurement, but we really had no need of random bunny parts.
I truly believe we are all made with some individual gift. Created, formed, sculpted with some specific purpose in mind. I’m sorry if you don’t really buy into that, because there is no greater experience than feeling ”God’s pleasure” when you find that purpose, and no greater tragedy to live without ever having known what you were created to be. Unleash yourself.
Tim Hartman is a cartoonist, actor, worship pastor and writer from Pittsburgh, Pa. Where he lives with his wife Diana Hartman. His editorial cartoons run in 40 newspapers across Pennsylvania.
