We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
First John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” First Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love easily provoked? Is God easily provoked?
When we consider provocation, we must realize the real issue is about control. Love is settled and cannot be controlled. In our present cultural reality, being out of control has become acceptable. We actually praise out-of-control emotions. We relieve ourselves of responsibility to maintain control over our anger. We have become a people who push the limits with one another and actually feel we are expressing our freedom when we do. In truth, we are “easily provoked.” We have become a culture of pushing the buttons with each other with one purpose in mind – to get what we want, which leads to provoking others to anger. This is not the love of God, nor is it love for one another. In fact, it is rooted in the love of self.
This bent to provocation has altered our view of God. We have become a people who believe we can provoke God to get what we want. We are constantly looking for the ways that will cause God to do be what we want Him to be, to do what we want Him to do and above all, to always be there for us in our pursuit of our own will. We have crafted and understanding of God that is easily angered. In fact, we need Him to be that way in order to keep us in line. Fear has become the way to organize and secure what we call church today.
We believe that God is easily provoked. In contrast, we have been accepted in Christ — loved, received and secure in our relationship with Him. He will never leave or forsake us. We cannot fail Him, provoking Him to anger against us. He is secure in His love for us. He is not easily provoked, and neither should we be. We cannot provoke Him to anger against us. He is our Father. We are His sons – family. This is our Father’s love – that we, just like Him, are not easily provoked. We are secure in His love for us and our love for others.
