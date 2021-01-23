Kassidy Oussoren, Gettysburg Swimming: Kassidy set a school record in the 50 freestyle (21.99) and swam on the 200 medley relay team that broke a program record (1:41.55) in a season-opening meet.

Giana Hoddinott, Delone Catholic Girls' Basketball: Giana scored 70 points in four wins for the undefeated Squirettes last week.

Eric Ball, Fairfield Boys' Basketball: Eric scored 50 points in three games last week, including 20 against York Catholic

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville Girls' Basketball: Brylee scored 42 points in three games last week, including 20 in a win over Littlestown

Max Gourley, Gettysburg Wrestling: Max went 7-0 with seven pins for the Warriors last week, including five in Saturday's Gettysburg Duals

Vote

View Results