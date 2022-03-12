I’m a fairly faithful reader of the “Dear Annie” column that runs in this paper. I often read it just for the laughs, I confess, as I am constantly amazed by the way we mortals tend to be our own worst enemies. Most days at least one letter reminds me of one definition of insanity that resonates with me: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over, each time expecting a different result.”
Annie printed in a recent column, several Henry David Thoreau quotes, echoes the “one day at a time” approach that undergirds The 12 Step approach to recovery and the lifestyle Jesus proposed. “You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment, “ Thoreau wrote, “Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this.”
I hate to think how much time I’ve wasted standing on my island of opportunities wishing I were somewhere else, engaged in a more challenging activity, surrounded by different people, dealing with a different problem, even being someone else (or at least younger!). Thoreau was right when he said, “There is no other life but this.”
All we ever have is now, this very millisecond. Our quality of life depends on what we do with this moment. The reading “Just For Today” used in AA and other 12 Step Programs begins: “Just for today I will try to live this day only, and not try to tackle my whole life problem at once. I can do something for the next 12 hours that would appall me if I felt I had to keep it up for a lifetime.” Another reading in that same book concludes, “It is not the experiences of Today that drive men mad … it is the remorse or bitterness for something that happened Yesterday and the dread Tomorrow may bring. Let us, therefore, live one day at a time.”
Living one day at a time is not easy, but it pays huge dividends. We are born worriers, it seems. We’re rarely content with what we already have, and instead lust after something out of reach or belonging to someone else. We get caught up in “if onlys’ instead of being grateful for what is already ours. I can’t count the times I’ve turned to The Sermon on The Mount to remind me to stay in the present and to focus on what is right in front of me. We’ve all heard Jesus’s words many times: “Your Father in Heaven knows what you need. Instead, be concerned above everything else with The Kingdom of God and with what God requires of you, and He will provide you with these other things as well. So, do not worry about tomorrow; it will have enough worries of its own. There is no need to add to the troubles each day brings.”
I don’t know about you, but the long version of the Serenity Prayer has made being mindful and staying in the moment easier for me, at least.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it, trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to HIs will so I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with HIm forever in the next. Amen”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.