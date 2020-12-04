A decade ago, my daughter and her husband lived in New Zealand as he obtained his doctorate degree. Our times together were few, but when we were face-to-face, we enjoyed every moment.
I hate goodbyes with my children. I ALWAYS ugly-cry as we hug for our last before we turn and go our separate ways. My kids expect it. Each goodbye feels like the first, and it never seems to get easier.
On one occasion, as I was driving my daughter to the airport for her to return to New Zealand, we got stuck in a horrible traffic jam. As we sat on the highway, we realized she would certainly miss her flight. She called the airport and they told her that they would reserve a seat on another flight, “take your time and just come to the service desk to change your ticket.”
As we approached the airport, I dropped her off with her bags to check in and went to park the car. I planned to join her in the airport to enjoy a few more hours together before she returned to the other side of the world. As she jumped out of the car, she said, “OK, see you in a minute.”
I parked the car, went into the airport and stopped by the bathroom. As I was finishing up, she rang my phone. I said, “Hey, I’m in the bathroom, where are you?”
I thought I heard a sniffle and then she said, “Mom! They rushed me through and… I’m sitting on the plane…ready to take off!”
“What? On the plane? Ready to take off? We… didn’t get to hug… I didn’t get to say…goodbye….”, I replied, as tears filled my eyes.
“I know, Mom… I’m so sorry.”
The journey to my car was difficult. I sat in the car garage and cried for a long time. Our time apart would be long — a year or so before I would see her again. I just wish I had one more hug.
I was remembering this as I was driving another daughter to the airport recently. This daughter lives in Florida and I plan on seeing her again soon, but, nonetheless, a goodbye is a goodbye and no matter how far away they go or however long it will be ‘til we reunite, I always hug them tight and cry a healthy amount of “mom-tears.”
As I drove home from the airport, I was thinking about goodbyes. Some are temporary, and others more permanent. Some are expected and others are not.
I’ve officiated funerals where both have been experienced. I can tell you that all funerals are difficult, but those most difficult are those when loved ones leave us unexpectedly, for those family and friends who never had a chance to say goodbye.
I believe it’s easy to live our lives never thinking about our goodbyes, always assuming that there will be one more hug. Always thinking that there is more time. Always saying, as we did in the airport, “see you soon.”
As a counselor, I understand that relationships are difficult. People are estranged from loved ones and friends. Hurts are real, and forgiveness is difficult. The past can be painful. But can I encourage you to make an effort to forgive. Make an effort to put the past behind you. We never know when goodbyes will be necessary. When unexpected events sweep our loved one away.
All we have is today. So, make the choice. Pick up the phone. Write a letter. Plan a visit. Tell your loved one what they mean to you. Hug them. Kiss their cheek. Bury offenses and pain. Be kind and generous. Live and love one another well. Because, without realizing it, they may jump out of your car with a quick goodbye, and that may be the final goodbye you’ll ever have.
“Most important of all, continue to show deep love for each other, for love covers a multitude of sins.” I Peter 4:8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.