This morning I read a quote in the paper that got my juices flowing. Dr. Anna DeForest, referring to all of the money Big Pharma spends on lobbying and advertising said, “I realized something about power. Power is not a feeling. It’s the absence of obstacles.”

Think about that: Power is the absence of obstacles. It’s operating by a different set of rules from those the powerful apply to others. It’s Trump’s assumption that he is above the law. It’s white privilege. It’s Republicans crying “foul” when the Democrats borrow some of their sneaky tricks.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite church.

