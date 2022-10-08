This morning I read a quote in the paper that got my juices flowing. Dr. Anna DeForest, referring to all of the money Big Pharma spends on lobbying and advertising said, “I realized something about power. Power is not a feeling. It’s the absence of obstacles.”
Think about that: Power is the absence of obstacles. It’s operating by a different set of rules from those the powerful apply to others. It’s Trump’s assumption that he is above the law. It’s white privilege. It’s Republicans crying “foul” when the Democrats borrow some of their sneaky tricks.
It’s passing laws that give the haves privileges they deny the have nots. It’s voting for tax breaks for the 1% by claiming tax breaks are good for the economy, then scream “entitlements” when the poor and middle class receive child tax credits or college loan forgiveness. Power does not play fair. It’s removing obstacles for the few. It’s the ultimate in hypocrisy.
Just by being white I am in a position of power. I have a master’s degree which gives me power. I know a lot of the “right” people which gives me power. I was a pastor which is a position of power. The courts were more lenient to our kids when they got in trouble with the law because we were white and “respected” members of society. Name dropping opens a lot of doors. That’s why networking is so important. Our granddaughter interviewed for a job and the woman conducting the interview was hesitant until she listed my husband and I in her references. Everything changed immediately and she was hired on the spot. Most of us who hold power have gotten to where we are, not because we are more skilled and capable but because we are white or male or and come from financially secure families. It’s not fair, but that’s the way it is. Power, you see, is the absence of obstacles.
It was hypocrisy (judging others while giving yourself a pass) that provoked Jesus to have a hissy fit in the temple, knocking over tables and screaming at the money changers. Hypocrisy seems to have pushed Jesus’ button faster than almost anything else.
Given the many accounts of Jesus dressing down the Scribes and Pharisees (the people in power) I find it interesting how the people in power today have turned Jesus into being pro rich, pro violence, and pro American.
In today’s world we who are white and better off are the Pharisees that Jesus denounced. Without even being aware, we have the power to live by a different set of rules than those we often unconsciously apply to the poor and racially marginalized. Somehow it’s OK for white kids to use drugs and misbehave, but we lock up a poor black for having a half ounce of marajuana. We’re denying the right for poor and overwhelmed women to have an abortion, but it’s OK for the privileged. Because those of us with power are so often blind to the privileges our power brings, we unthinkingly assume that we somehow have the right to judge and marginalize others. In the same breath the recognition of my privilege leaves me sad and humbled, I am still too quick to judge others. For instance, I start frothing at the mouth when I think about the various laws that are either being introduced or have already passed that are designed to restrict minority voting and women’s rights, yet I’m quick to support anything that helps me and my family.
Lord, have mercy on us all!
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite church.
