The Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, invites the community to an organ dedication concert Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m., according to a church release.
“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord,” the release quotes from Psalm 100:1. For over 100 years, the church’s Moller Opus pipe organ has been a blessing for the church’s worship experience and accompanied worshippers to make a joyful noise. Rebuilt in 1928, then again in 1963, the church’s pipe organ had begun to exhibit more frequent and significant malfunctions.
To preserve the organ for coming generations, the church’s Session (governing body) authorized a major refurbishment in May 2021. Columbia Organ Works was hired to repair and restore the pipe organ. The “like new” repaired and refurbished pipe organ will continue to be an enriching part of the congregation’s traditional worship and music for many years to come, according to the release.
This rebuild will help preserve organ music as part of worship at the historic church which has seen three United States presidents seated in its sanctuary, Presidents Lincoln, Eisenhower, and Nixon.
Funds for the organ rebuild came from the congregation’s Gifts & Memorials and Endowment Funds. Church members were also instrumental in rebuilding the Moller Opus organ through a capital campaign.
Ample parking is available in the church parking lots located off East High Street and across Wall Alley.
