Several years ago there was a move to bring gambling to Gettysburg. The church mobilized in an effort politically to thwart these purposes. At the same time, many local pastors formed prayer groups. I was a part of convening a meeting to pray that gambling would not come to the city.
I will never forget the encounter I had with God one evening as we turned our hearts toward heaven to petition Him on this matter. As I made my way to a place of prayer, I felt the resistance of the Holy Spirit. When I questioned Him, His response was a firm rebuke on my life for waiting until something like this came up and being moved by how it might affect my life and my city.
I was stunned. His correction on my heart that evening has left a lasting effect. I trust I will never be the same. His expectation of me as a local church leader was that I should have already been in prayer on a consistent basis for my city, county and region. He was adamant that I had not been fulfilling a very serious duty He expected of me of “standing in the gap and making up the hedge” in an ongoing ministry of prayer to Him for the people in the realm of my influence.
I had failed Him and the people of our city and region by only becoming concerned when it seems that my life would be affected, not because of the eternal destiny of the people of my region.
I believe we’ve done the same thing in relation to America. We become “prayer warriors” for our nation when election time rolls around. But what do we do in the interim? What have we done since the last election cycle? What will we in the coming cycle? What will it take for us to be awakened to our high calling of prayer? Will we choose to ask of God, or will we continue to look to a political party or our government for the changes that are needed, not only in America but in all the nations? Will we finally be moved by the Holy Spirit into the posture and practice of becoming what we’re destined for being, “a house of prayer for the nations?”
Our King and Lord is our only true refuge in these perilous times. No matter where we stand doctrinally on eschatology, these are our “end times.” This is our generation, and this is our moment. We must pray to our King for our president and this nation, and not only this nation, but for all the nations. As Americans Christians, we must support our president, regardless of how we voted, whether we agree with his policies and agenda, and lastly, whether or not we believe he is a “true Christian.” We cannot be found looking to a president or our government as the solution to the world’s problems. We have a Father who is the One we should be looking to and asking ourselves, “How can I more fully cooperate with Him to bring about the change He desires, first in us, His church, and for His kingdom’s advancement, in these uncertain days?”
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
