Several years ago there was a move to bring gambling to Gettysburg. The church mobilized in an effort politically to thwart these purposes. At the same time, many local pastors formed prayer groups. I was a part of convening a meeting to pray that gambling would not come to the city.

I will never forget the encounter I had with God one evening as we turned our hearts toward heaven to petition Him on this matter. As I made my way to a place of prayer, I felt the resistance of the Holy Spirit. When I questioned Him, His response was a firm rebuke on my life for waiting until something like this came up and being moved by how it might affect my life and my city.

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.

