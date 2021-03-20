Yesterday I listened to some TED talks on gratitude. By the time the program was finished I was filled to overflowing. There was so much hope in those talks, so many possibilities for healing the vast chasms dividing us. While gratitude will not heal our wounds by itself, it could let in some light. If we’d just to see life and each other through the lens of appreciation, not fear, amazing things might happen. Some of the observations that caught my attentions are:
* Don’t just count your blessings, be a blessing. A generosity of spirit sidesteps many a pitfall.
* Say thank you to your family members when they do the everyday jobs they are expected to do, like making their beds, taking out the garbage, feeding the dog, setting the table, doing homework. And, not just occasionally. Frequently! We tend to give greater credence to what friends and strangers do for us than what family members do. Gratitude is the grease that keeps life flowing smoothly. Everyone enjoys being appreciated.
* Keep a gratitude journal. Don’t just write down the big or exceptional things that happen occasionally. Write down the little things you tend to take for granted. Having a roof over your head. A job. At least two meals a day. Ice cream sandwiches. A juicy hamburger. Shoes and socks. Sunshine. Rain. A favorite shirt. Houseplants. Valuing what you already have leads to inner peace and a life well lived.
* We act our way into gratitude instead of thinking our way into gratitude. Acting grateful creates grateful feelings, not the other way around.
* Being grateful is an act of worship. Being grateful especially in tough times is an act of courage.
* Gratitude is contagious
* Make a habit of thanking store clerks, postal workers, the garbage collector, your neighbor sweeping their sidewalk. Let them know you appreciate what they do to improve the community and make your life worth living.
* Gratitude improves our mental and physical health.
* Each morning and night thank God for the gift of today.
* Expressing gratitude not only makes others feel valued, it improves our self esteem and confidence.
* The worse things get, the more important practicing gratitude becomes. An attitude of gratitude affects our brains in positive ways that help us problem solve and be more creative
* Happiness doesn’t make us grateful. Gratitude that makes us happy.
