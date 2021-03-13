The longer the pandemic drags on the more anxious people are becoming. While anxiety is not an unreasonable response, it is counter productive, for anxiety can cause insomnia and fatigue related mistakes and poor choices.
So what are we to do? First and foremost, stop blaming ourselves for not being able to cope. Life is difficult, but that does not make us somehow lacking or stupid. It does mean, however, it is time to step back and re-examine what we are doing, what we are thinking, and where we want to go in life.
A good way to start dealing with anxiety is by writing down things that make us anxious, things that scare and worry us. No blaming or shaming! Just a list of the things that seem overwhelming, no matter how small. Once you’ve listed them, separate them into two lists; the things over which you have no control and the things you can actually do something about, if you just weren’t so stressed and tired.
Acceptance is the only helpful response for things over which you have no power or control, such as chaotic school schedules. Erratic weather. The economy. Social and racial unrest. They simply are what they are. Trying to wish them away, denying their reality, or getting angry just makes things worse. Besides, accepting the unacceptable is an essential step in finding meaningful solutions.
Hope lies with that second list of things; the things over which we can do something. For instance, while we can’t make the pandemic go away, we can wear a mask, wash our hands, socially distance, and get the vaccine, when available, for doing so will help cut down transmission. Instead of being angry at hybrid or virtual school schedules do what you can to make the best of a bad situation. All grumbling does is sap your energy! Even doing the dishes can give one a sense of accomplishment when life seems overwhelming.
Make a plan designed to reduce stress. Many people find talking to a trusted other person helpful, not to have them solve your problems for you, but by careful listening, help you better understand what is going on and what you could do to improve your situation.
Let me repeat. The best way to reduce stress and anxiety is by accepting the things we cannot change and focusing on the things we can do. As for the rest? Let them go.
In the words of a 12 step reading: “Letting go does mean to stop caring, it means I can’t do it for someone else. To let go is not to cut myself off, it’s the realization I can’t control another. To let go is not to enable, but allow learning from natural consequences. To let go is to admit powerlessness which means the outcome is not in my hands. To let go is not to try to change or blame another, it’s to make the most of myself. To let go is not to be in the middle arranging outcomes but allowing others to affect their own destinies. To let go is not to adjust everything to my desires, but to take each day as it comes and cherish myself in it so I can become what I dream I may be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.