A friend moved to North Carolina last summer bequeathing me a Christmas cactus that had not bloomed in years. When I brought it home, I threw it under a bush and ignored it until cold weather set in. Once I brought it inside, I plopped it down in a dark corner, often forgetting to water it. By Christmas it was ablaze with color.
We tend to bemoan the times when life throws us under a bush and says, “deal with it.” Adversity is never easy, but then easy is an illusion. Like that Christmas cactus, most of us set more buds when presented with challenges that force us to either grow or perish. We can all look back to times when adversity helped us re-discover God, develop new abilities, become more resilient. Necessity, it’s been said, is the mother of invention.
Two AA slogans are important to me. One is “an attitude of gratitude.” The other is “pain is inevitable, but suffering is optional.” Gratitude oils the wheels of recovery, I find, especially when life’s challenges seem overwhelming. By regularly attending my meetings I am constantly reminded I am not the only one dealing with disappointment, heartbreak, and pain. It’s OK to struggle and learn from others. Hope comes from listening to others share their wisdom, strength, and hope, and from seeing how gratitude lights up their lives.
It’s so much easier to break bad habits, deal with ongoing difficulties, and endure dark times when engaging in the intentional practice of gratitude. It’s important to recognize that while pain is inevitable, much of our suffering is the result of being negative instead of grateful.
Step 11 encourages us to improve our conscious contact with God through prayer and meditation. I can’t think of a quicker or better way of praying than gratitude. Every time we thank our kids for doing the dishes or picking up their toys or doing their homework we are also praising God. Every time we thank the cashier at the grocery store or take a thank you cookie to the trashman, we are worshipping our Heavenly Father. Every time we stop and admire a sunset, a flower, or singing bird, we are reveling in our Creator. Every time we are grateful for what we have rather than lamenting what we don’t have, we are grounding ourselves in the fruits of the Spirit.
We’re not a failure when life brings us difficulties, even if they are of our own making. The Apostle Paul tells us to be thankful in and for everything, no matter how difficult or challenging. Why? Because gratitude unwraps the many gifts hidden in hard times. Look at the new possibilities for healing and change emerging from the heartbreaks of this horrific pandemic. And, that brings us back to the Christmas cactus I threw under the bush where adversity helped it set buds and bloom.
That same strength and determination can be ours, as well. By practicing gratitude in and for all things, good times and bad, we draw strength and joy from the God who dwells within, the God who designed us to set buds and bloom precisely when the going gets tough. And, for that, I am truly grateful.
