For those of you who follow this column, you know that I am writing to the church, the sons of God. It is imperative that we adjust in our response to our changing times. As the church, we have two choices as we face a turbulent and transitory future. We can choose to react in our own logic, attitudes and how we treat people or we can respond to the Holy Spirit as He leads us, inspires us and brings us more into the reality of being Christ-like which will inform us on how to treat people. Our choice determines whether or not we will represent the Father and His love for the world or whether we will disqualify ourselves from representing Him.
God loves mankind. He sent Jesus to represent His love for mankind. He not only loves but His very nature is love. His nature is revealed in that He is patient, kind, not envious, not boastful, not proud, not rude, not self-seeking, not easily provoked, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil, rejoices in truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails. This is who He is, who Jesus showed Him to be, and now, in our day, whom we are to show Him to be.
Just as Jesus was His ambassador, we are not His ambassadors. We have been given the good news to proclaim. Our message of reconciliation is that He has reconciled mankind to Himself. We are sent to tell everyone that He is not judging their sins but that He has forgiven them and is calling them to be reconciled to Him. This is the good news!
It is time to submit our hearts fully to the mandate of heaven. That mandate is to reveal God and his love to the world around us. We are faced with anger, frustration, fear and a bevy of other attitudes in our day that hinder the progress of the advancing kingdom of God. It is the love of God and the truth of His love for mankind that is the answer and key to seeing peace come to the nations. These days and coming days will see the greatest demonstration of His love for all peoples, nations, tongues and tribes.
There has never been a better time to be light in darkness. We are sent to promote reconciliation between God and man. Our message is not one of judgement and condemnation. We love and quote John 3:16, yet the next verse says, “For God did not send His son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world would be saved through Him.” This is our mandate, to be a part of God’s goal of saving mankind.
Will we take up the gauntlet of realizing if we want to see change, we must change? Will be become like Christ? Will we love our enemies? Will we sacrifice our agenda to take us God’s supreme agenda? We are sent to love as He loves. There is a precious harvest to be reaped. God’s nature is love. We are His sons. We are to love. It’s time for love and for us to love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.