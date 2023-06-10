Somebody once said there is no difference between stumbling blocks and stepping stones aside from the way we use them. Life has taught me that while one can put a stumbling block in my way, I am the one who decides whether I am going to use those stones to get ahead in life.

The older I get, the more I realize the most important thing we can do is recognize that our path in life is actually built out of stepping stones instead of stumbling blocks.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.

