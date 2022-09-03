Pastor Gary Fanus of the Biglerville Centenary United Methodist Church will speak at the Sept. 12 Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast at the Apple Bin.
Breakfast orders start at 7:30 a.m.; the program begins at 8 a.m. Fanus has addressed the group in the past but is probably as well known locally for his work with the Upper Adams Food Pantry.
Fanus can share wide experiences both before and after assuming his position as Upper Adams charge pastor for Centenary, Idaville and Mt. Tabor UMC congregations. He had previously served as police commissioner for Latimore/York Springs, as a very active member of the Bermudian Jaycees awarded a JCI Senatorship, and as host of the 5th Quarter celebrations after Canner Home Football games. He has been the football chaplain since 2014. He lives in Dillsburg with his wife, Kathy; together they have three grown children.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group for food and fellowship the first Monday of each month. After the 7:30 a.m. coffee and food orders, the 8 a.m. singing is led by Carol Rex, often with Klaus Bergmann playing the accordion. The guest speaker’s presentation follows with special prayers as requested by the attendees. The program finishes up with fellowship typically ending by about 9 a.m. All regulars and visitors may pre-register with Charlotte Bergmann at 717-677-8242 in the effort to assist planning.
The Rev. Dr. Mike Holland, pastor of the Brethren in Christ’s Light, Joy, and Hope Center of York Springs, will head the group’s next gathering on Monday, Oct. 3.
