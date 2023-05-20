Over the years I’ve become ever more aware that worship and prayer were never designed to influence or change God’s mind. We go to church, we worship and gather around us people who share our beliefs and values because we are the ones who need the support and affirmation that comes with having faith in a Higher Power.

God, whomever or whatever force or energy God is, lies far outside our ability to comprehend, let alone influence, change, or manipulate. Far too often we view religion as a tool for gaining power over others. Consequently, I am always bemused when I read the phrase “call to worship” in our church bulletin. Who is it that needs to be called to worship, to acknowledge a force greater than ourselves? Who is it that shuts down, opts out, refuses to participate? God is not the one who tunes us out or abandons us. We are the ones who ignore and abandon God.

Submitted by Joyce Shutt.

