Over the years I’ve become ever more aware that worship and prayer were never designed to influence or change God’s mind. We go to church, we worship and gather around us people who share our beliefs and values because we are the ones who need the support and affirmation that comes with having faith in a Higher Power.
God, whomever or whatever force or energy God is, lies far outside our ability to comprehend, let alone influence, change, or manipulate. Far too often we view religion as a tool for gaining power over others. Consequently, I am always bemused when I read the phrase “call to worship” in our church bulletin. Who is it that needs to be called to worship, to acknowledge a force greater than ourselves? Who is it that shuts down, opts out, refuses to participate? God is not the one who tunes us out or abandons us. We are the ones who ignore and abandon God.
Prayer is all about transforming our own minds. Our feelings, comments and requests are all about us, how we want God to make life safe for us. God does not need to see with renewed eyes and hear with redeemed ears. We do. We are the ones who need to be infused with God’s positive energy, not the other way around.
It’s tempting to ask God to do the heavy lifting as we want others to do the challenging work . We want others to change so life can become easier for us. But, it doesn’t work that way. We are the agents for change. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Change begins with me and you. God is not going to save us from ourselves, but who knows what God might do if we do our part?
As I write, I think of the St Francis Prayer: “Lord make me an instrument of thy peace; where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness light; where there is sadness joy. O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to console as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved, as to love. For it is in giving that we receive; it is by pardoning that we are pardoned; It is in dying that we are born to eternal life.”
I have quite a collection of prayers which I turn to when my spiritual well goes dry. Prayers such as: “Keep me, O God, from pettiness. Let me be large in thought, in word, and deed. Let me be done with fault-finding and leave off self-seeking. May I put away all pretense and meet others face to face, without self-pity and without prejudice. Grant me the awareness that it is the little things of life that create our differences, that in the big things of life we are as one. And, O God, let me not forget to be grateful and kind.”
Step 11 instructs us to improve our conscious contact with the God of our understanding through prayer and meditation, seeking only God’s will for our lives and the courage to carry that out. Step 11 brings us back to the basic premise that the only significant way we can affect change in our wounded world is by changing our own responses, reactions, and actions for the better.
After all, what is insanity but repeating destructive behaviors over and over, each time hoping to achieve a positive result? On the other hand, just as practicing gratitude transforms the way I see the world, so asking God to help me embrace my better self helps me become an instrument for spiritual change.
I like to think of myself as a strong woman. I like to see myself as accepting and adaptable. Yet there is not a day that goes by that I do not need God’s help. While I often take the time to pray such prayers as, “Lead me from death to life, from falsehood to truth; from despair to hope, from fear to love, from war to peace. Let peace fill my heart, my world, my universe.
If anyone speaks ill of me, let me praise them sincerely. If anyone injures me, let me serve them nicely. If anyone persecutes me, let me help them in all possible ways that I may attain inner strength, control my anger and pride, and enjoy peace, poise, and serenity.” When I am pushed, however, I join Anne Lamont by praying in shorthand. “Thanks. Wow. Help!”
Submitted by Joyce Shutt.
