Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
*Battlefield Amphitheater Worship Series: The Gettysburg Ministerium sponsors an interdenominational worship service at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater each Sunday throughout the summer at 8 a.m. The amphitheater is located on Confederate Avenue. All are welcome.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Rt. 116 west of Gettysburg, will have a multi-family yard sale in the church parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods, soup, and coffee will be for sale in the fellowship hall. If there is rain, everything will be in the fellowship hall.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger, pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* “Experiencing God” study group meets weekly in-person at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Contact bethel2335@gmail.com or 717-420-5655 for information.
* Mark your calendars for the Tom’s Creek UMC Free Family Fun Night on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg. Join in a fun-filled evening with dinner, activities, double-feature drive-in movies starting at 7:30 p.m., and much more. All are welcome, so bring family, friends and neighbors. Check the website www.tomscreekumc.com for more information.
* The Adams County unit of Church Women United will not meet in person on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The program will be available on Zoom; members will receive an email with the link to join the meeting.
* All are welcome to a free Concert on the Hill on Sept. 18, sponsored by the Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, featuring The Hyssongs and a free meal at The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, Md. A free-will offering will be taken for the Hyssongs. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. followed by the concert at 6 p.m. All are welcome, invite your neighbors, and bring your lawn chairs. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and dessert will be provided.
