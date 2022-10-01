Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* Trinity UCC, Gettysburg, invites all children to take a step back in time, visiting a first century marketplace in ancient Jerusalem where they will visit interactive shops and explore games, music, crafts, and stories while experiencing what life was like during the time of Jesus. Marketplace 29 A.D. will be held Sundays at 9 a.m. at Trinity UCC, on the corner of High and Stratton streets.
* Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar at Saint Francis Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Local vendors, crafters and artisans. Vintage collectibles, holiday gifts, bake sale, door prizes, raffles and more. Call 717-309-2482 or visit www.sfxpccw.org for details. Xavier Cafe serving American and Latino breakfast and lunch menu prepared by the Hispanic community. Fully accessible. Free parking.
* St. Vincent’s Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the rear of 220 Third St. in the school gymnasium. A few vendor tables still available. For more information, call 717-632-2488.
* Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Ralph Serpe, president of Adams County Community Foundation will speak about The Giving Spree. Luncheon ($4) will be provided. Newcomers are always welcome.
* Eagle Ridge Biker Church, 925 Goodyear Road, Gardners, will host a Free Fall Bike Ride on Oct. 8. Sign in at 10 a.m.; kickstands up at 11 a.m. After the ride, there will be a meal featuring smoked brisket, pulled pork, and hot dogs. The Scooter Club for kids invites children to attend and bring their bicycles and scooters so they can ride on campus during the event. Music by Randy-Paul Country Music from the Heart. Free will offerings will be collected. For more information, email eagleridgebikerchurch@gmail.com or call our parent church, Uriah UMC at 717-486-7542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.