This thing we call education is nothing more than eons of recycled, revamped, reshaped, revealed, recorded, often distorted, twisted, dressed up, repossessed information and knowledge. Even that which may seem original is still the compilation of collected and reprocessed data, sayings, writings that have been sorted, chewed up, digested, stored, merged, and eventually claim as our own. Even the greatest scientific discoveries are not original, for such seemingly new ideas and discoveries are a new twist, reconfiguration or understanding of information that’s already existed. There literally is nothing new under the sun.
All of this rambling stems from my growing awareness of just how much information and misinformation shapes our relationships with ourselves, the world, and each other. Where we go for “news,” who we listen to or disregard, what we read, where we travel creates our response to life. If we watch Fox News we will have one take on the political situation. If we watch MSNBC we will have another. Attending or not attending a church shapes our views on faith and God. Having an urban or rural background affects our response to Climate Change just as family’s values and experiences provide the basic framework for religious, racial, and political attitudes.
I have always seen myself as a tolerant person, having considered tolerance a positive. Until very recently, I equated tolerance with acceptance, open mindedness, a lack of prejudice. By being tolerant I mean I did not discriminate against others of different faiths, races, educational or economic status.
But, the more I read, study, observe, listen, and open myself to the conflicting messages of our current political, religious, and social climate, the more aware I am becoming of just how limiting the concept of tolerance truly is.
Tolerance, to be tolerance actually implies an underlying premise of intolerance and judgment.
Tolerance, by its very nature permits us to accept or discard the status quo, certain viewpoints, cultures, beliefs, etc and rationalize away what we really think and feel deep down about something or someone. Tolerance is actually a smokescreen for intolerance.
After all, when we claim to be tolerant, say of Muslims, or blacks, or Jews, or Republicans, or Democrats we’ve already made the judgment that we are somehow superior, better than the one we deem to tolerate.
One of the most significant things I have gleaned from my years in the 12 step program is recognizing and acknowledging acceptance as the essential starting point for change. Before we can change anything we have to stop denying what is, hurts, doesn’t work anymore, or gets in the way. We have to come to terms with what is, however unpleasant. Until we can accept what is, such as drug addiction, diabetes, family dysfunction, or prejudice against another, we stay stuck, unable to even consider different ways of seeing, being, doing, responding.
Confronting the denied dishonesty behind my “gracious tolerance” of others is very painful for me now, but it took some difficult experiences to remove my blinders. While I can’t say life has gotten easier since accepting my justifications and accommodation to white privilege, I am experiencing a new sense of freedom. By relating more honestly with myself and others, I find myself moving closer to the mystery we often call spirituality, God, the Great I Am. As Herman Melville said, “We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibers connect us with our fellow men!”
Joyce Shutt is pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite Church
