I was standing before my congregation preaching my sermon on Palm Sunday several years ago when I noticed my husband leave the sanctuary quickly. I could see concern on his face and I knew that something was terribly wrong. Following the service, I called his cell phone and he said that I needed to come home quickly.
I got a ride home and rushed inside to find my husband holding our 20-year-old daughter who was sobbing uncontrollably. I sat beside her and it was that moment that changed everything for my family.
My bright, beautiful, joy-filled girl had fallen into a severe depression. I knew she was “sad” following the brutal break-up from her boyfriend after finding out he was unfaithful to her. But I never realized how dark her world had become.
I learned that day that the demons in her mind had tormented her to the point of suicide. In fact, her plan was to end her life if her father had not picked up his cell phone in her last-ditch effort to cry for help. Thank God she called. Thank God he answered. Thank God!
The following weeks consisted of getting her counseling and finding a wonderful inpatient treatment center in Florida for her to receive more intense therapy. Until she could go, I constantly sat with her — her head buried in my lap. She could not function. It was scary for all of us.
She’s given me permission to share her story, and I am doing so because I believe there are many who also suffer from depression, suicidal thoughts, or even suicide attempts. And there are many families who are living through what we have experienced. I want her life and her story not to be one marked by this dark time, but to be a beacon of hope for those who feel life isn’t worth living.
As I was driving home from the airport, after dropping her off for her flight to Florida’s treatment center, I was taken aback by the most beautiful sunrise I had ever seen. I pulled off the road and took a photo of the stunning colors — the fog lifting off the mountains and the light breaking through the darkness. I felt God’s presence assuring me that just as the light of the sun is breaking over those mountains, so is his love and light breaking the darkness of my daughter’s heart. I boldly and tearfully prayed for him to watch over her, heal her, and bring her home.
The weeks and months following her treatment were met with bumps in the road. The journey was longer than we hoped. But as difficult as it was, it has been worth it. It required that she take hard looks at her life and with the help of counselors, answer some tough questions: Where did she find her identity, her peace? What caused her to believe that dying was a better option than living? Where had the lies that she believed to be true come from? The answer to those questions (and others) weren’t easy, but necessary.
Counseling was good and an absolute must, but I believe the key to her healing was allowing the Lord into her life and allowing him the opportunity to heal the pain and lies. This is where we will find lasting peace. If life is ever going to be worth living, Jesus must be where we find our purpose.
But it wasn’t just my daughter who needed counseling, it was also necessary for myself.
I constantly felt shame and guilt. Amid trying to help my daughter, I questioned, how was it possible that our daughter didn’t want to live? What did we do wrong? How did we miss it? Was I not a good mom?
And, as sad as this may sound, I worried what others in my church would think of me as a pastor. I asked myself, how could I lead a healthy church when my own daughter didn’t want to live? Of course, these can be normal questions and feelings, but definitely questions that I also needed to answer in my own healing journey.
For me as her mom, my most important role during this time was to spend my time praying for my girl. To listen, but not take on the “fix it” roll. To get counseling for myself, and also to realize that there is no shame in the pain that this life can bring.
A scripture that I have found to be so comforting during this time is found in Isaiah 61, “He has sent me to all who are downcast, I will give you a crown of beauty for ashes, a joy-filled blessing instead of sadness.” This scripture is the banner over my daughter’s life. What once looked like a life filled with death and pain, is now a beautiful life full of hope and peace.
Today, my daughter is healed and whole. She has been called to serve the broken-hearted women as a missionary. She now shares her story and the hope she has found in Christ with others who have come to the end of themselves. For now, she serves in the U.S., but she hopes to one day serve in some of the darkest places in the world. Does this cause me fear? No, because I know that the Lord has been with her in her own dark world, so he will surely be with her wherever she goes.
If you are one who can relate to my daughter, please cry out for help. Tell a trusted family member, a friend, or a pastor. Call a crisis number. Or you can even email me! But most of all, I encourage you to cry out to Jesus. I promise you, there is always hope, no matter how dark life may seem. You too can have a testimony. You too can find that life is worth living and that there is hope even in the darkest places.
