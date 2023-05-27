Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, will offer a First Thursday meal and worship service on Thursday, June 1. A light meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. with the Service of the Word at 7:15 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-677-6365.
* Open house with BBQ chicken lunch on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. James UCC, 1200 Harney Road, Littlestown. Traditional church services. All are welcome.
* Church Women United will have an annual picnic Wednesday, June 7, 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The event is indoors; members will provide the food, condiments and beverages. Join for food and fellowship.
* Gettysburg author and guide Linda Clark will lead a walk around the historic Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery Wednesday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m. The free, public event is part of the church’s 275th anniversary celebration. More than 600 people are buried in the cemetery, including soldiers from the American Revolution and Civil War. The cemetery is located at the end of Byers Lane, off Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, west of Rt. 116 between Gettysburg and Fairfield. Call 717-642-5332 with any questions.
* UUG Animal Ministry Craft Fair and Fundraiser is Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 136 S. Stratton St., Gettysburg. There will be animal-themed items, crafts, rescue groups, information and more. Stop by before or after the Pride Parade.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The expanded Clothing Closet at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., is open with deals on many spring and summer clothing items. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vouchers for free clothing are accepted from certain community service organizations; voucher applications are available for completion at the Clothing Closet. Prices range from .25 cents to $2.50.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will host a free Bible Marking Class for 28 weeks on Wednesdays at 2 and 6 p.m. Learn to have Bible verses at the tip of your fingers when you need them most.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Bible study using the book “Becoming a Vessel God Can Use” by Donna Partrow on Fridays at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, sponsors the Gettysburg Vegetarian/Vegan Dinner Club the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. They provide a free vegetarian and/or vegan meal. Dinner is served with preparation instructions and health nugget that pertains to the meal. There is no charge for the dinner, however a love offering is taken.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., hosts a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m., all welcome. Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 10, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendors are needed. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 or church office at 717-677-7409.
* Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., mulch fundraiser begins June 1. Hardwood mulch is $5 per 3-cubic-foot bag or $4 each for 20 bags or more. Orders can be picked up at the Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown. Contact Curtis Baughman at 443-336-5269 to order mulch or for more information. The mulch can be delivered for a goodwill donation.
* The Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue, June 18 through Sept. 3, at 8 a.m. Schedule is: June 18, Rev. Dale Williams, Presbyterian, retired; June 25, Rev. Fred Young, Trinity United Church of Christ; July 2, Rev. Steve Herr, Christ Lutheran Church; July 9, Rev. George Fry, Church of the Nazarene; July 16, Rev. David Wright, Presbyterian, retired; July 23, Rev. Angel Perez, chaplain, Adams County Jail; July 30, Rev. Mike Allwein, Lutheran, retired; Aug. 6, Elder Mark Clinger, Church of Jesus Christ, LDS; Aug. 13, Rev. Cindy Terlazzo, Unitarian Universalist Church; Aug. 20 Rev. Jesse Holt; Aug. 27, Rev. Randal Huber, York Springs Church of God; and Sept. 3, Rev. Rick Smith, Gettysburg United Methodist. Contact Pastor Dale Williams at 717-253-8236 or pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com for more information.
