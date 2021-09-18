A reopening gathering is set for the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB), after more than a year’s postponement because of COVID, at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille at 7:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4. The clergyman speaker will be Pastor Tyler Weidler of the York Springs Four Square Gospel Church.
This prayer breakfast is the last of the prayer groups remaining of those formed in 1981 as part of the buildup to the Adams County “Festival of Faith” produced by the churches of Adams County. Its first meeting was in Glenn’s Family Restaurant in Biglerville on Feb. 17, 1981. It has functioned regularly since until the break for the COVID-19 pandemic after the breakfast meal of March 3, 2020.
Notices have been sent to past attendees to advise them of some requirements which the pandemic has made necessary for the reopening. A limitation of 20 attendees can safely be handled according to Tammy Ramos Plank, owner, until COVID numbers ease.
As a result, advance reservations must be made by calling Charlotte or Klaus Bergman at 717-528-8242. Another change is a move to the first Monday morning of each month instead of the first Tuesday, enacted because of a conflict.
Pastor Weidler has a wife and three children, and lives outside of York Springs. York Springs Foursquare Church worships Jesus by teaching the Bible, building a loving community together, and sharing with others.
During the time of COVID-19 shutdowns, the church safely remained open in order to meet needs in the community, including a drive-through food pantry that feeds and prays for hundreds of families each month in the name of Jesus. In September, York Springs Foursquare sent out a new team of leaders to start a new church, Kingdom Life Ministries, in Gardners.
The 40-year-old group will welcome all comers, COVID-19 permitting, for breakfast, inspiration and prayer on the first Monday of every month at the Apple Bin on state Route 234 west of Biglerville. It will commence at 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders and the program to follow with the guest speaker’s presentation and special prayer for many named by members of the group. Fellowship concludes the meeting by about 9 a.m.
The UAPB looks forward to the future when health concerns will allow for a larger group. Call ahead, and share with your friends and neighbors. Announcements of future speakers and gatherings will follow as appropriate.
