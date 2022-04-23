It is our purpose to “discern the times.” What is the proper discernment for the hour we are living in? As Christians, how should we profile ourselves in relation to events that are transpiring around us?
If you’ve lived long enough, you are probably like me, wearied with all the end times predictions that seem to come and go with no explanation as to why they did not come to pass and instead just moving on to the next one. Predictions of apocalyptic events have been made since before most of us living now were born. They revolve around such topics as, “the rapture,” “the great tribulation,” “the antichrist,” and are connected to the “second coming” of Christ to the earth.
The Bible is used as the proof text for these predictions, although there is much speculation and just plain misinterpretation in how these scriptures are presented to prove what is mostly delusional at best and fairy tale type fantasy at worst. At the end of the day, it has created a tendency for most of the world to pay no mind to what the church is saying. This is an unfortunate result of the current trend in “prophecies.”
Our hope is that this article you are reading is one of the newer trends beginning to emerge in this hour to properly prepare and equip us for the future.
We must begin to ask some questions of ourselves and especially of those who are predicting the end in relation to worldly events. We must also return to the one proof text we can all agree on – the Bible. We must be willing to lay down some of our most beloved beliefs and properly read, study and understand what the Bible really says. If what we find as truth contradicts what we’ve been taught, the proper response to repent, i.e. turn from and go a different direction. That is the only proper Christian response to truth.
My purpose in the coming months in this column will be to begin to lay out a proper Biblical understanding of the truth concerning these matters. Our focus is to interpret the scriptures in the light of who they were written to, how they were to be applied and what it means to us in our day. When we do this, we will find a much different view of our “end times” and what our hope should be for our future. I assure you, our future is much brighter than most have painted it to be.
As we all know, doomsday predictions are filled with fear and essentially rob us of hope. This is very problematic for the church and its view of the future. When all we can focus on is the end that is near and our being taken from the earth, we are left paralyzed in our mission to preach the gospel of the kingdom in all the earth.
At issue is the fact that we should be focusing on living our life, loving our God and one another and from that base, taking the good news, the gospel of reconciliation to a world in desperate need of our Father’s love. This fact alone is why we need another view of “end times” understanding. Ponder these things.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.