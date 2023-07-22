Tribulation. It’s a word that causes us to anticipate problems and having to endure things we don’t want to. Yet, Jesus, in John 16:33 said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you might have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
The first thing that stands out about this verse is that we will have tribulation. The definition of the Greek word here is pressure or trouble. We cannot escape the fact that as long as we are in this world, we will have to face problems. In our humanity, we want a problem free life. We must arm ourselves with truth and thus, do what is necessary to face them when they come.
So, how can we be prepared to face our problems, pressure, trouble? This begins with the last statement Jesus said here, “I have overcome the world.” He has overcome the world, which indicates that He is with us in the problems, pressure, and trouble that we face. He is not only with us, but by His Spirit, He is in us.
We can depend on the same Holy Spirit and grace to overcome that enabled Him to overcome. How? Remember that there will always be grace from the Lord for us to face them. For this grace, we look to Him and lean on Him within. The Holy Spirit is with us to aid us in them.
The immediate impact of problems, pressure, and trouble is that they weaken us in the taking away or waning of our joy. In the waning of our joy, let’s remind ourselves of some things the Bible tells us.
The joy of the Lord is our strength. Strength is needed obviously to face them. Our rule over them depends on our strength. But we cannot forget that it is His strength that we depend on, not our own. So, our strength is found in depending on His strength. As we look to the Holy Spirit, we know that one of the fruit of His leadership and equipping of our life is joy.
We are reminded to count it all joy when you encounter various tests or trials. We can do this because we know that every trial has a limited lifespan and an overall inability to defeat us. To count it all joy is to choose to believe in Jesus’ promise to us. This is where we learn to be of good cheer. Second Corinthians 12:9 informs us that “our strength is made perfect in our weakness.” The trial exposes our own weakness, but our weakness is exposed to display His glory in us. Our trials help to refine us and prepare us to be more like Him.
There will be trials to face in this life. We can choose to simply go through them, or we can endure them in the joy of the Lord, and as we do, we are being matured in Him, overcoming them through His strength in us. As His sons, in His strength, we can expect Him to show us what we are to do to overcome.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
