Tribulation. It’s a word that causes us to anticipate problems and having to endure things we don’t want to. Yet, Jesus, in John 16:33 said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you might have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”

The first thing that stands out about this verse is that we will have tribulation. The definition of the Greek word here is pressure or trouble. We cannot escape the fact that as long as we are in this world, we will have to face problems. In our humanity, we want a problem free life. We must arm ourselves with truth and thus, do what is necessary to face them when they come.

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and came to be the Pastor of New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.

