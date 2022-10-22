Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.