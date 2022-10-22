As we discussed last month, the word “gospel” is interpreted as “good news.” Good news! In Acts 20:24, Paul speaks of “the gospel of the grace of God.” The gospel is the good news of the grace of God.
Grace is defined as “the divine influence upon the heart, with its reflection in the life, including gratitude.” This “divine influence” is Christ in us by the Holy Spirit who dwells in every believer.
He is living in us, influencing us, empowering us and in this reality, we are “in Christ,” made to be like Him, as Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 4, “made the righteousness of God in Him.”
By this empowering of grace that is made possible by Him living in and through us, we are judged righteous because of His righteousness. Just as Christ is righteous, we are declared righteous just as He is righteous. This the good news of the gospel of grace.
We are forgiven and righteous before the Father in and through Christ. Paul tells us in Romans 8 that “nothing can separate us from the love of God.” We are His sons. We are secure in Him. His grace in us, enables us to live a life of righteousness. We are new creations, and we live a righteous life by the power of grace in us through Christ. This is good news.
Let’s ponder this good news. In Hebrews 6, the first foundational principle of Christ is that we are to repent from dead works. Dead works is any work that we perform that we believe makes us righteous before God. Because of grace, we do not have to perform any righteous work to be made or declared righteous before God. The beauty of the gospel of grace is that we cannot earn His righteousness by any work of our own. He has given us His righteousness as a gift. The only work we can do is to receive the work of Jesus Christ for us.
Some would ask, “But what about when we do sin?” Sin is a work of unrighteousness. There is nothing that we can do to nullify the gift or righteousness given to us in Christ. This is good news.
When we sin after having been declared righteous by our faith in Christ, the only work we can do is to acknowledge our sin, turning our heart back toward Him, and receive the forgiveness already given to us for that sin. In this act, we put into practice the good news of the gospel of the grace of God. The work of making us righteous and keeping us in His righteousness is His work. It is the grace of God that makes us and keeps us. This is good news.
I’d like to conclude with 1 Peter 5:10 which says, “But the God of all grace, who has called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that you have suffered a while; make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.”
It is He who makes us perfect, stablishes, strengthens, and settles us. That is the good news of the gospel of the grace of God.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
