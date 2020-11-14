Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday and Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry serves soup/sandwiches and provides food assistance every second and fourth Monday, 6-7:30 p.m., at Centenary Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville. Call 717-677-6951.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
* The monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $9.00, take out only, will be held Sunday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carisle St., New Oxford, with handicap entrance at 101 N. Peter St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.