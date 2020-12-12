In 1818, the famous Christmas carol, “Silent Night” was first heard and sung at St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf, Australia. Throughout the last 200 years, this carol has been heard and sung by many.
However, this year feels different.
COVID-19 has brought about a great silence in our life. It has, in a practical way, silenced typical gatherings, concerts and events. But in a metaphysical sense, the bubble of distractions — the illusion that we were in complete control of our lives — has dissipated into silence. This silence exposed our vulnerability and fragility as human beings. For some, this silence has even been troubling and discomforting. Unable to take refuge in familiarity, the silencing effect of COVID on life has left a feeling of isolation, dejection, and hopelessness.
It is perhaps this silence that the carol “Silent Night” feels different. This carol has remained a constant throughout the Christmas season. It has been a point of refuge. But in 2020, the historical event that this hymn recalls does not seem to offer the same comfort as years past. It only seems to raise questions. Can our world truly be more beautiful because of that silent night in Bethlehem? Can this silence experienced in 2020 draw us into the mystery of that silence which took place over 2,000 years ago?
The answer is yes. This famous carol, and by extension the Christmas season, proposes a companionship that is found in this silence. It is the only companionship that can enrich our life in the deepest sense.
This companionship is none other than God becoming man and dwelling among us. Christmas celebrates this singular event – the event where history altogether becomes the Son’s mode of existence. This event ripples through time and space so that the Son can be seen and met through everyday living. In the darkest and loneliest places of life, we meet Him. Just as the shepherds encountered our Lord on that silent night, we now find Him in this silencing year.
The hymn “Silent Night” reminds us that God has already subjected Himself to the silence we currently experience. We are reminded that Christ Jesus did not take on human flesh to explain our human condition. He came to live it. He came to share in our sufferings, not to eliminate them. This companionship enables us to see that we do not need to cling to our failing, false gods of technology, entertainment, and noise.
We do not need to grow increasingly anxious over the fear of lacking control. We do not need to fear the silence of our times. The coming of Christ, the celebration of Christmas, assures us that we are not alone in the abyss of silence. Christ is there waiting for us.
That is the promise of “Silent Night.” God is with us: That is the promise, and it is a promise kept.
Yes, COVID continues, but so does the presence of Christ in the world. The pandemic continues on its course, but the whole world has become the Lord’s sailing ship, and this ship cannot be overturned by any storm or flood. The world may be reduced to silence, but the salvation offered on that silent night in Bethlehem is only further magnified.
We may find ourselves unable to physically sing the carol “Silent Night” in churches this year. But we are given something that is, perhaps, better. We instead have the opportunity to live the carol. We find in our silence that one silent night, the one, true, and only companionship that corresponds to our human longing. We find in our silence the One who dwells with us, the Christ, the Emmanuel.
It is through this encounter, during our current silence, that all things are calm and bright.
