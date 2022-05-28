It is our purpose to “discern the times.” What is the proper discernment for the hour we are living in? As Christians, how should we profile ourselves in relation to events that are transpiring around us?
I grew up in a traditional Christian household. We went to church every Sunday. We heard the gospel of salvation preached on a consistent basis. Another consistency was that we would have a presentation of “end-time” teaching to prepare us for the future coming events. I remember one result of this teaching was that I was always in fear of things that were supposedly coming.
When my wife and I found out we were going to have our first child in 1977, I recall that one of her biggest fears in being pregnant was whether or not our child would be born before the “rapture of the church.” As I look back on that now and our daughter is an adult, it pains me to realize how wrongly we were being prepared for our future and the future of our child.
What is missing in the present preaching and predicting of end-time events? Are we prognosticating or truly preaching a Bible-based theology? Is it possible that considering decades of proclaiming the end is coming and it not happening that someone has, not intentionally, but nonetheless, wrongly interpreted the scriptures in their predictions?
The obvious answer is yes. Otherwise, we should be living in the millennial reign of the Lord on earth right now, with Him seated on a throne in Jerusalem. We are not and I believe that this reality behooves us to open our hearts to other possibilities.
Is the Lord going to return to this earth again? Yes. The Bible is clear about that. Is there going to be some secret rapture that rescues Christians from this earth, ushering in a great tribulation period of seven years? Let’s begin to answer that question by saying that the Bible is not clear about that. In fact, when you do your due diligence in properly researching the Bible and what was prophesied, you will discover that what has been presented for our future is very different from what we’ve heard most of our lives.
We are living in a day of great change. We are witnessing the downfall of ideals, beliefs, and value systems at an alarming rate. It is easy to fall prey to fear and give up hope in the face of so much upheaval. But there is another view of the times we live in. It is a view of an ongoing work of the Holy Spirit to usher in another wave of great reformation and transformation. This wave is going to propel the church, our nation, and the whole world into a time of awakening to the reality of God, His great love for people and His plan and purpose them.
This is a time of new revelation of old understanding.
God’s way with us has always been to give new revelation to every generation about His plan and purpose in the earth. A much-needed upgrade in how we view the future is coming and we will be wise to open our hearts to this changing dynamic. Ponder these things.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
