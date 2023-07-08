Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, is providing a free Community Vacation Bible School for children 4 and up, July 17-21, 5-7:30 p.m. There will be drama, singing, crafts, Bible stories, games, etc. All children of the community are invited. Special needs can be accommodated. Go to www.getsda.org for more information and pre-registration, or call Dottie at 717-334-5272.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road (corner of Knoxlyn and Rt. 116/Fairfield Road), is conducting a “diaper drive,” collecting donated diapers to be given to mothers and families in August. Donations (diapers or monetary support) may be dropped off at the church Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call 717-642-5332 for more information.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need.
* Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a free group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, is hosting church dinners on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. It is a covered dish dinner. Dress is casual. There will be singing, prayers, Bible reading and fellowship. All are welcome. Call 717-624-4238 for more information.
* Bethel Mennonite Church is hosting a Bible study using the book “Becoming a Vessel God Can Use” by Donna Partrow on Fridays at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join.
* Fairfield Mennonite Church, 201 W. Main St., hosts a free adult discussion group Sundays at 9:30 a.m., all welcome. Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-642-8936.
* The art of Bible marking is taught at the Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, weekly on Wednesdays, 2-3 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
* Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., is having a mulch fundraiser. Hardwood mulch is $5 per 3-cubic-foot bag or $4 each for 20 bags or more. Orders can be picked up at the Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown. Contact Curtis Baughman at 443-336-5269 to order mulch or for more information. The mulch can be delivered for a goodwill donation.
* The Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue, through Sept. 3, at 8 a.m. Contact Pastor Dale Williams at 717-253-8236 or pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com for more information.
* Weekly Bible Study, “Tracing the Footsteps of Jesus” is Saturdays, 2-3 p.m. at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road. Travel the Holy Land with Jesus and learn the history that changed the world.
* Friend to Friend Support Group meets weekly, on Wednesdays 4:30 -5:30 p.m. This quarter’s focus is mental hygiene. This group is open to anyone with a desire to improve interpersonal relationship skills, make friends, and have open discussions. For more information, call Lisa at 717-353-0911.
* Everything in store half price July 10-15 at Immaculate Conception Thrift Store, 101 N. Peter St.
* Saint Francis Xavier Church PCCW and Knights of Columbus rummage sale, Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Knights of Columbus also selling food.
* Women’s Ministry at Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, invites women in the community to a Women of the Bible study on Saturday, July 8, at 1:15 p.m. This week’s lesson features Mary Mother of Jesus. There is a covered dish potluck that precedes the study at 12:15 p.m. All are invited.
