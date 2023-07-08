Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, is providing a free Community Vacation Bible School for children 4 and up, July 17-21, 5-7:30 p.m. There will be drama, singing, crafts, Bible stories, games, etc. All children of the community are invited. Special needs can be accommodated. Go to www.getsda.org for more information and pre-registration, or call Dottie at 717-334-5272.

