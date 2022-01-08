A New Year often equates to reevaluating your life and starting a plan to “get things in order.” Diet plans and gym memberships often begin again Jan. 1. By Valentine’s Day, so many go back to “normal.”
This year, why not change it up a bit? Rather than looking inward, let’s think about doing something new? Let’s look at how we treat others and change that, shall we?
Did you know that the simple act of “kindness” can change a person’s day? Can impact them, even for years to come?
Kindness? Yes, kindness.
The definition of kindness is simply “the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate.”
When I was in the thick of junior high school, I experienced receiving kindness which has impacted me ever since.
You remember those years, don’t you? Life was tough. Cliques, bullying, peer pressure and more. Granted, those days were most definitely easier than what our generation of pre-teens are facing today, but still, it wasn’t a carnival ride.
And so it was for me, in my eighth grade year. The cafeteria could be the best time of the day or the worst, depending on your rung on the ladder of popularity.
I did pretty well, or so I thought. I sat with the “cool” kids, (although I didn’t now why they were so cool- they had acne and braces as well.)
But I felt pretty good about myself as I always had a seat saved at the back table during lunch — until the day I didn’t.
Suddenly, my “coolness” must have disappeared as all seats were taken and I was not “allowed” to join them for lunch. The girls snickered and whispered and they all ignored me.
Bewildered as to what had happened, I took my tray of cafeteria food to an empty table and ate by myself.
The entire rest of the day, I was ignored by my “friends.”
The next day, the treatment continued, and the next.
It was on the third day of my excommunication that kindness changed my life.
One friend, who really was a friend, decided to buck against the bullies, pick up her tray and ask if she could join me for lunch?
She apologized that she had allowed peer pressure to cause her to wait so long. She sat with me the entire week, and thank goodness, also included me in conversations throughout the day. I was no longer invisible.
The following week, the “cool kids table” invited me back with open arms. They laughed that it was all just a joke. They also informed me that they chose a different “victim” to torture this week.
My friend, this new victim and myself decided it was time to create our new lunch table, and so we did.
Kindness can quench the fire of hurtful words, mean actions and more.
My friend’s one act of kindness didn’t only change my week, it helped heal my insecure heart. I believe it also caused me to consider what true friendship means when I was most impressionable.
Today, don’t we need kindness?
So many times, it seems like there are still bullies dividing us in the lunch room. Hurtful words and actions have caused many to feel betrayed, abandoned and depressed.
What would it look like, if we acted with a little more kindness than judgment? What if our words brought life and healing rather than hurt and despair?
How would our individual lives change if we would make an effort to go out of our way to be “friendly, generous and considerate?”
Think about that the next time you are in line at the grocery store, or driving in rush hour traffic, or in a discussion with someone whose opinions differ from yours.
Sure, go ahead and start that diet and exercise regime but let’s also add a little more kindness to our lives.
What would 2022 look like if we all did just that?
